Sept 10 Say Reklamcilik :

* Gives outlook for 2015-2019

* Sees FY 2015 net sales of 110.3 million lira ($36.22 million), net profit of 9.2 million lira and EBITDA of 18.2 million lira

* Sees FY 2016 net sales of 122.1 million lira, net profit of 10.6 million lira and EBITDA of 21.8 million lira

* Sees FY 2017 net sales of 140.9 million lira, net profit of 12.8 million lira and EBITDA of 26 million lira

* Sees FY 2018 net sales of 145.1 million lira, net profit of 14.2 million lira and EBITDA of 28.7 million lira

* Sees FY 2019 net sales of 150.3 million lira, net profit of 17.9 million lira and EBITDA of 32.2 million lira

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0455 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)