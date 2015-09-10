Sept 10 Comptel Oyj :

* Says the company's President and CEO has made significant investment in the company as part of incentive plan

* CEO invests 800,000 euros ($897,280) in Comptel by purchasing a total of 3,478,260 share subscription rights at a price of 0.23 euros per unit

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)