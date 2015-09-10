Sept 10 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) : FDA validates Orfadin oral suspension filing

* Says Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated review of the oral suspension formulation of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)

* Says the dossier was submitted to FDA in June and a formal decision is expected during the second quarter 2016.