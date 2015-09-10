Sept 10 FirstRand Ltd
* Provisional audited results and cash dividend declaration
for the year ended 30 June 2015
* NII increased 16% driven by ongoing growth in advances
(+12%) and deposits (+13%).
* Normalised earnings increased 14% to R21.3 billion, and
normalised ROE increased slightly to 24.7%.
* Overall operating cost growth was 10% for period
* NPLs continued to reflect a mixed picture with residential
mortgages and FNB personal loans showing significant decreases
of 18% and 7% respectively,
* Year to June 2016 is expected to display more negative
characteristics than year under review.
* Regulatory changes will negatively impact profitability of
certain retail lending and transactional business lines.
* Sizwe Errol Nxasana will resign as chief executive officer
and executive director of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank with
effect from 30 September 2015
* Johan Petrus Burger will be appointed as Chief Executive
Officer of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank in place of Sizwe Errol
Nxasana with effect from 1 October 2015.
* Alan Patrick Pullinger will be appointed deputy CEO and
executive director of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank with effect
from 1 Oct 2015.
* Declared a gross cash dividend totalling 210 cents per
ordinary share
