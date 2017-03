Sept 10 Stenprop Ltd :

* Stenprop intends to declare an interim dividend in December 2015 relating to six months to 30 september 2015

* Expects this dividend to be 4.2 cents per share.

* Adjusted EPRA earnings attributable to shareholders are eur6,967,239, equating to a diluted adjusted EPRA EPS of 2.55 cents