Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 10 Harvest SA :
* Reports H1 net income of 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income is 2.0 million euros versus 1.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 11.5 million euros versus 10.4 million euros a year ago
* Confirms guidance of 2015 revenue growth
* Sees 2015 profitability level maintained high Source text: bit.ly/1EXcmk2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order