Sept 9 Rhoen Klinikum Ag
* Rhoen-Klinikum ag: ad hoc-notification pursuant to section
15 (1) of the german securities trading act
(wertpapierhandelsgesetz - wphg): rhön-klinikum
aktiengesellschaft implements share repurchase 2015, terms for
repurchase
* Offer price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs)
paid by company amounts to eur 25.54
* Offer price includes a premium of 7% on reference stock
quote of eur 23.8733
* Period for acceptance of repurchase offer of company
commences on 11 september 2015, 0:00 hrs
* Period ends, unless prolonged, on 8 october 2015, 24:00
hrs
* Tender ratio for this repurchase offer is 31:3
* Shareholders shall be entitled to corresponding tender
rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: