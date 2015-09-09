UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Lumar Natural Seafood SA :
* Says shareholders approve delisting of the company's shares from Spanish alternative market (Mercado Alternativo Bursatil, MAB)
* Shareholders also approve the company's name change to Seafood Global Processor SA Source text: bit.ly/1LjM0pf
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.