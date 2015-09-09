Sept 9 Coor Service Management Holding AB :

* Extends collaboration with Vasakronan

* Total estimated value of collaboration is some 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.85 million)annually

* Agreement regards delivery of workplace services to Vasakronan, and the agreement on the operation of a number of major conference facilities and restaurants located in Vasakronan's premises

