UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Scandinavian Organics publ AB :
* Scandinavian Organics and Sales Support start nationwide collaboration
* Says goal is to achieve a sales turnover of +50 million Swedish crowns ($5.93 million) in sales in the public sector in 2016
* Sales Support is a Swedish sales company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4378 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.