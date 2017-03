Sept 9 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :

* Says Setilius Development decreased its stake in the bank to 0.13 pct from 10.53 pct

* Says Skiberti Limited divested its 9.14 pct stake in the bank Source text - bit.ly/1JURoS0 , bit.ly/1g9iqdy

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)