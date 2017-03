Sept 9 Prudential Plc

* Amendment to terms of usd700m 5.25% notes

* Expects that notes will not be capable of counting as tier 2 own funds

* Solvency ii regulatory event has therefore occurred in respect of notes

* Prudential regulation authority has indicated that redemption of notes will not be required

* As result of circumstances giving rise to solvency ii regulatory event, a regulatory event has occurred in relation to notes