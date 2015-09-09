UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Capevin Holdings Ltd
* Fy headline earnings per share fell 10.3% to 43.7 cents
* Fy total ordinary dividend per share rose 2.7% to 22.85 cents
* For year ended 30 june 2015 distell's revenue grew by 10.4% to r19.6 billion on a sales volume increase of 5.7%
* Fy normalised headline earnings per share rose 1.4% to 44.0 cents
* Tough trading conditions are therefore expected to persist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.