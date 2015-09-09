Sept 9 Aubay Sa :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 5.9 million euros ($6.58 million) versus 3.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 9.6 million euros versus 6.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 134.6 million euros versus 119.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees full year 2015 organic growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent, revenues of over 267 million euros

* Sees full year 2015 current operating margin of between 8.7 percent and 8.9 percent compared with the 8.3 percent initially forecast

* Approves the payment on Nov. 10 of an interim dividend of 0.13 euro per share for 2015