Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 9 Groupe Open SA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) versus 1.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income is 6.1 million euros versus 3.8 million euros published and 4.4 million euros restated a year ago
* Confirms target of full year revenue about 280 million euros, as well as operating and net incomes in rapid growth Source text: bit.ly/1idyOvA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order