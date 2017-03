Sept 10 Centamin Plc :

* Total measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 13 million ounces (moz) gold, is reported as an open pit resource at a 0.3g/t cut-off grade

* Total combined open pit and underground mineral reserve estimate of 8.8 moz, which is an increase of 7 percent