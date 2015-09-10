Sept 10 Darty Plc :

* Continued market outperformance in France with like-for-like sales up 1.1 per cent

* Belgium returns to positive like-for-like sales

* Successful summer sales and excellent growth in white goods

* Total revenue up 2.4 per cent and like-for-like sales up 1.1 per cent

* Well prepared for "back to school" period with better product availability than last year

* Now seeing strong vision sales ahead of rugby world cup

* Well placed for rest of year

* Objective is to reduce average net debt by around 50 million euros over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)