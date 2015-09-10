Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 10 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* In August iGaming sites Guts.com and Betspin.com continued to increase its customer base with total registered users of 198,529 as of Aug. 31
* Active real money players for three months period June-August were 32,253
