UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 10 Baltika AS :
* Supervisory board approves the plan to reorganise the group's structure
* Subsidiary Baltika Retail OU structure will be changed for more effective financial management
* Baltika Retail OU unit OU Baltman to buy from Baltika Retail OU, its units Sia Baltika Latvija and Uab Baltika Lietuva
* As a result of restructure, OU Baltman will be in control of Baltic Retail operations and the name of the company is planned to be Baltika Baltic Retail OU
* Transaction should take place during 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.