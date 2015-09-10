Sept 10 Euronext:

* On Sept. 10, the French market regulator the AMF announced that the Paris Court of Appeal, by a decision dated Sept. 08, rejected the appeals about the clearance decision of the simplified tender offer on Euro Disney shares

* As a consequence, the offer will close on Sept.24

* Price of the offer: 1.25 euro ($1.40) per share

