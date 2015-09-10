Sept 10 Btg Plc
* Wellstat Therapeutics` New Drug Application (NDA) for
uridine triacetate has been accepted for review by United States
Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA)
* FDA has provided an Anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee
Act (PDUFA) action date in March 2016
* NDA seeks FDA approval of uridine triacetate as treatment
for patients at risk of serious toxicity
* Wellstat Therapeutics retains certain rights to exercise
an option to co-promote uridine triacetate
* Terms of co-promote have not been disclosed
