Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 10 Competition and Markets Authority
* Is or may be case that anticipated acquisition by Reed Elsevier (Uk) Ltd of Jordans Publishing Ltd could result in decrease of competition
* Reed elsevier has until 17 september 2015 to offer an undertaking regarding deal to cma Source text for Eikon:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.