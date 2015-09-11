Sept 11 Sthree Plc :

* Q3 group gross profit up 13 percent year on year and ahead by 20 percent excluding energy

* Energy remained weak in Q3 as expected (-25 percent year on year), but grew sequentially in Q3 versus Q2

* Looking ahead, believe trading environment remains positive in majority of territories

* Now expect pretax profit for year will be ahead of current market consensus