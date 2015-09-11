Sept 11 Weng Fine Art AG :

* E-commerce subsidiary WFA Online AG records first million euro transaction

* Volume of transaction amounts to about 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) initially, and may - depending on sales revenue generated - increase

* Proceeds from this sale will be gradual and affecting period from October 2015 to December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)