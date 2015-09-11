Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 11 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* To pay interim dividend in september of 0.03 euros per ordinary share (approximately one thirds of the intended 0.08 euros total dividend per ordinary share in respect of 2015)
* As of Sept. 15, 2015 shares will trade ex-dividend
* Interim dividend will become payable as of Sept. 18, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1KIs2u7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order