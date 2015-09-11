Sept 11 Koninklijke KPN NV :

* To pay interim dividend in september of 0.03 euros per ordinary share (approximately one thirds of the intended 0.08 euros total dividend per ordinary share in respect of 2015)

* As of Sept. 15, 2015 shares will trade ex-dividend

* Interim dividend will become payable as of Sept. 18, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1KIs2u7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)