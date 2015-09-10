Sept 10 Alstom SA :

* Wins from Metrolinx, an Ontario government public transit agency, a contract worth 113 million euros ($126.50 million) to provide a new computer-based integrated train control system for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

* The commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2018