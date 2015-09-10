BRIEF-Downer Edi expects to deliver profit of NZ $175 million for financial year 2017
* Expects to deliver underlying net profit after tax of at least NZ$175 million for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 10 Aufeminin SA :
* Raises stake in My Little Paris to 70 pct
* Acquired additional 10 pct in My Little Paris in cash, for linked to the development of EBITDA Source text: bit.ly/1gc4GPf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Expects to deliver underlying net profit after tax of at least NZ$175 million for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing