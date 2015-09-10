UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects company name in headline to Lanson BCC)
Sept 10 Lanson BCC SA :
* H1 operating income (EBIT) 2.1 million euros ($2.4 million) versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 1.3 million euros versus reported profit of 2.5 million euros year ago (H1 2014 restated: 1.9 million euros)
* Group is not releasing any forecasts for the full year
Source text: bit.ly/1MefdHU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.