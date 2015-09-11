Sept 11 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Proposes to its shareholders to increase share capital from previously 76,547,532.60 Swiss francs to 183,714,081.60 Swiss francs ($188.77 million) through issuance of 25,515,845 new registered shares with a nominal value of 4.20 francs each

* Shareholders will be offered for every 5 existing registered shares held 7 new registered shares at a subscription price of 8.10 francs per new registered share Source text: bit.ly/1O4QK8c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)