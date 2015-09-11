Sept 11 Affecto Plc :

* The Finnish Agency for Rural Affairs has exercised the option to have Affecto's subsidiary Karttakeskus to maintain and operate the Finnish Land Parcel Identification System also in 2016-2018

* The total revenue impact of the exercised option is about 2.8 million euros ($3.15 million) during years 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)