UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 11 Konfrut Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Says Hatay-Dortyol production facility to be closed down as of September 15
* Machines and equipments will be transferred to Denizli Akkent facility
* No negative effect is expected on production capacity and sales revenue
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.