UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 11 Konfrut Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Decides to invest 2.7 million lira ($884,720) to Denizli Akkent Production Facility
* Says investment to be used for replenishment of production lines and new products
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0518 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.