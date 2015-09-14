Sept 14 Burkhalter Holding AG :

* H1 group profit 14.894 million Swiss francs ($15.39 million)versus 13.612 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 operating result (EBIT) 18.262 million Swiss francs versus 16.878 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net revenue from goods and services 248.592 million Swiss francs versus 232.749 million Swiss francs year ago

* Still anticipates earnings per share in the 2015 financial year to increase again on the previous year

* H1 sales were down 1.1 pct to 244.4 million Swiss francs(previous year 247.0 million Swiss francs)