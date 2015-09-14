Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
Sept 14 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :
* Has been chosen to deliver numerous reciprocating compressors for Freeport LNG's liquefaction and export project
* Skid mounted and ready to bolt up reciprocating compressor systems will be delivered end of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1gl49u9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets