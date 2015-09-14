Sept 14 London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Monday:

* Its profit fell 62 percent year-on-year to $25.4 million in first half 2015;

* Its first-half net profit adjusted for impairment grew by 8.9 percent to $72.1 million;

* Its first-half revenue fell 25.2 percent to $214.3 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)