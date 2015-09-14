Sept 14 Glencore Plc

* Update of katanga

* Katanga will continue with planned investment of usd880 million

* Whole ore leach project is currently on schedule and budgeted to be completed by end of first half of 2017

* Katanga will retain 80% of existing workforce and will aim to minimize impact of suspension on its employees

* Expected to significantly improve both copper recoveries and operating unit costs. Unit costs are expected to decrease to c.$1.65lb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: