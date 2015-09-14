UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 Glencore Plc
* Update of katanga
* Katanga will continue with planned investment of usd880 million
* Whole ore leach project is currently on schedule and budgeted to be completed by end of first half of 2017
* Katanga will retain 80% of existing workforce and will aim to minimize impact of suspension on its employees
* Expected to significantly improve both copper recoveries and operating unit costs. Unit costs are expected to decrease to c.$1.65lb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.