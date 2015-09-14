Sept 14 Sabaf Spa :

* Announces the launch of share buyback program approved on May 5

* To buy back up to 1,153,345 shares, equal to 10 percent of share capital

* Price not more than 10 percent higher than the average of the official prices recorded on the equity market in the five sessions prior to the transaction

