Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 14 Sesa SpA :
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 4.5 million euros ($5.09 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 total revenue 280.6 million euros versus 260.3 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order