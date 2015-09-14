Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 14 Init Innovation in Traffic Systems AG :
* Decides on share buy-back
* Purchase price per share should not exceed 21.10 euros ($23.84) (without additional charges)
* It is planned to transact share buy-back during period from Sept. 14 to Dec. 18 on stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order