Sept 14 Equites Property Fund Ltd
* Acquisition of vacant industrial land and conclusion of
development lease with Puma
* Agreement with Intaprop Investments Proprietary Limited in
terms of which Equites will be acquiring all of shares and
claims in Intaprop Hills Proprietary
* Acquisition also includes a completed 3 471 square metre
new distribution centre
* Effective date of acquisition is 1 October 2015
* Concluded a development lease with Puma Sports
Distributors Proprietary Limited at a capital value of
approximately R155 million
* Anticipated purchase consideration of R52 088 189
