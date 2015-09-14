Sept 14 IGE+XAO SA :

* Reports Q4 turnover of 7,246,440 euros ($8.19 million) which is an increase of 5 percent and 5.4 percent at constant standard

* FY 2014/2015 revenue rises by 4.3 percent, amounting to 27,377,089 euros compared to 26,260,418 euros a year ago

* Intends to continue action plan combining dynamic innovation and international development, preserving high level of profitability

