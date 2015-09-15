BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* H1 net research and development expenses were 4.7 million euros ($5.32 million), up from 2014 expenses of 2.6 million euros
* Net loss for the first six months of 2015 is 6.9 million euros, compared to loss of 4.6 million euros in the first half of 2014
* Revenues for the first half of 2015 were 2.0 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1LvmpK2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)