BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
Sept 15 MDxHealth SA :
* MDxHealth acquires NovioGendix to expand uro-oncology product offering
* Acquisition gives MDxHealth access to a validated, non-invasive liquid biopsy test for prostate cancer in US and EU
* $8.8 million total acquisition cost, including $5.1 million in MDxHealth stock, $280,000 in cash, and up to an additional $3.3 million in cash in future milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)