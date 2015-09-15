Sept 15 MDxHealth SA :

* MDxHealth acquires NovioGendix to expand uro-oncology product offering

* Acquisition gives MDxHealth access to a validated, non-invasive liquid biopsy test for prostate cancer in US and EU

* $8.8 million total acquisition cost, including $5.1 million in MDxHealth stock, $280,000 in cash, and up to an additional $3.3 million in cash in future milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)