BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Announces that Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, has exercised all his vested options to acquire 104,394 registered shares of company
* After transaction, Meier's direct shareholding almost doubled from previously 38,508 shares to new 72,902 Santhera shares, representing increase from 0.77 pct to 1.47 pct of company's share capital Source text - bit.ly/1M8aapA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)