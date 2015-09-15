European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Sept 15 Tiwel Holding:
* Until 14 September 2015 Tiwel (part of Renova Group) purchased a total 3,045,247 Sulzer shares, corresponding to 8.89 pct of the total listed Sulzer shares or 13.16 pct of Sulzer 23,138,424 shares to which the tender offer relates
* Participation of Tiwel with a total of 14,475,253 Sulzer shares corresponds to 42.25 pct of all listed Sulzer shares by July 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Os9qOE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications