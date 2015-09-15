Sept 15 Tiwel Holding:

* Until 14 September 2015 Tiwel (part of Renova Group) purchased a total 3,045,247 Sulzer shares, corresponding to 8.89 pct of the total listed Sulzer shares or 13.16 pct of Sulzer 23,138,424 shares to which the tender offer relates

* Participation of Tiwel with a total of 14,475,253 Sulzer shares corresponds to 42.25 pct of all listed Sulzer shares by July 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Os9qOE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)