Sept 15 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :

* Reports H1 net profit increased by 8.8 percent to 89.8 million Swiss francs ($93 million)

* Says actuarial result, with the exception of financial products, should be again at a high level in FY 2015

* Says FY 2015 net result should be similarly positive as in the previous year, excluding the gain from the sale of valorlife