BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
Sept 15 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Succesfully places new loan in the Swedish bond market
* Places senior unsecured bond loan of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.31 million)
* The loan has 2-year maturity, coupon rate is 3-month STIBOR + 0.80 pct p.a.
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan