UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 15 Passat SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.61 million euros ($690,398) versus 0.45 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating profit is 1.0 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
* Sees growth in revenue in H2
* Says exchange rate euro/dollar to have negative impact on H2 margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources