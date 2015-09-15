BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
Sept 15 Serendipity Innovations publ AB :
* Board proposes business area Venture Management (VM-activities) to be sold to Serendipity Ixora AB (Ixora)
* Says VM-activities have been valued at about 284 million Swedish crowns ($34.37 million)
* Payment for the VM-activities is proposed to be done partly through cash payment of about 79 million crowns, which will be paid quarterly, and partly through non-cash share issue to the company
* Proposes name change to Sdiptech
* Says Jakob Holm, who is currently vice CEO, will become new CEO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan