BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
Sept 15 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Lseg confirms sale of proquote
* Terms of transaction have not been released
* Confirms sale of proquote, a market data vendor and retail trading provider in united kingdom, to IRESS
* Identified proquote as not central to its strategy going forward for enlarged information services division
* Deal is expected to be completed in q4 2015
* Acquisition also includes LSEhub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan