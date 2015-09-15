Sept 15 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Lseg confirms sale of proquote

* Terms of transaction have not been released

* Confirms sale of proquote, a market data vendor and retail trading provider in united kingdom, to IRESS

* Identified proquote as not central to its strategy going forward for enlarged information services division

* Deal is expected to be completed in q4 2015

* Acquisition also includes LSEhub